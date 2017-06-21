VIDEO: William tees himself up for incredible volley

Bahia played hosts to Palmeiras on Sunday in Brazil's Serie A in a crazy clash filled with goals.

After reaching half-time at 1-1, the second half exploded, with Keno bagging a sweet strike straight into the top corner just minutes after the restart.

Yerry Mina then traded goals with Joao Paolo to bring the clash to 3-2 with just over five minutes left to play.

Searching for an equaliser, Bahia were caught on the back foot as Palmerias strode forward, and striker William teed himself up for a superb volley to seal the game in added time.

See William's fantastic finish in the footage above!