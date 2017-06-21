VIDEO: Palmeiras' Keno finds top corner with sweet stunner

The Brazilian Serie A was treated to a chaotic goalfest on Sunday, with Palmerias putting four goals past home side Bahia, who managed two strikes of their own.

It was a showcase in poor defending, but a lack of solidity at the back opens up all kinds of doors for scoring goals and makes for bags of excitement at both ends of the pitch.

One such door was opened for Marcos da Silva Franca, better known as Keno, who found the top corner of Jean's goal with a sweet strike from outside the box.

