Tony DiCicco, a fixture on the American soccer scene who coached the United States women on their memorable run to the 1999 World Cup title, died Monday night. He was 68.

Former USWNT coach Tony DiCicco dies at 68

DiCicco's son Anthony released a statement from the family Tuesday morning expressing gratitude for the longtime coach's influence on so many lives.

Projecting USA's Gold Cup roster

"We are humbled to experience the sphere of impact Tony had in the world of sport and in the lives of people every day," the statement read in part. "His life will continue to be celebrated and honored by those who knew and loved him."



A statement from the DiCicco Family. pic.twitter.com/kBLKhdrWdH

— Anthony DiCicco (@DiCiccoMethod) June 20, 2017



DiCicco was a goalkeeper in his playing days and joined the U.S. women's national team in 1991 as its goalkeepers coach. He was promoted to head coach in 1995 and led the team to a pair of high-profile triumphs on home soil.

After a third-place finish in the 1995 Women's World Cup, the Americans won gold in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, beating China before 76,489 fans at the University of Georgia. They followed that up with a run to the 1999 Women's World Cup title, clinched before 90,185 fans at the Rose Bowl when defender Brandi Chastain made the championship-winning penalty kick.



@DiCiccoMethod Great coach, amazing man! We were so fortunate to have him be our teacher/leader. His lessons and love will never leave us.

— Mia Hamm (@MiaHamm) June 20, 2017



DiCicco resigned later in 1999 to spend more time with his family, ending his run as U.S. national team coach with a record of 103-8-8.

He went on to serve as a television commentator for ESPN and Fox Sports and also had stints as commissioner of the WUSA and as coach of the Boston Breakers of the WPS from 2009-11