After trading away the future No. 1 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft to the Celtics back in 2013, the Nets apparently want to move back up the draft board and are willing to package their two first-round picks in order to do so.

NBA Draft rumors: Nets willing to package two first-round picks to move up

According to Basketball Insiders, the Nets are willing to send picks 22 (from Wizards) and 27 (from Celtics) to move up in the draft, which will be held in Brooklyn at Barclays Center.

Trading middle-of-the-pack first-rounders isn't going to help the Nets move up a whole lot but it could garner a pick near 15th overall. Miami holds the 14th pick, followed by the Trail Blazers, Bulls and Bucks.

After going an NBA-worst 20-62 last season, the Nets need all the help they can get and appear to be interested in selecting the best player available. Wake Forest power forward John Collins, UCLA big man T.J. Leaf, Duke's Harry Giles and Indiana’s OG Anunoby could be playing in Brooklyn next season if the Nets find a trading partner before Thursday's draft.