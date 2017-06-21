VIDEO: Stunning Roberto Carlos-esque free-kick from Gremio star Edilson

It is unlikely that Roberto Carlos’ stunning effort for Brazil against France in 1997 will ever be replicated, but Gremio star Edilson has gone close.
A decade on from an iconic goal which will live forever in football folklore, another spectacular strike from distance has been rocketed into the back of the net.
There were less than eight minutes on the clock when Gremio were awarded a free-kick against Fluminense some 40 yards from goal.
Edilson had only one thing on his mind as he lined up the set-piece, much as his fellow full-back Carlos did at Le Tournoi.
There was to be not bending of the ball around the wall on this occasion, but a thunderbolt of a strike did arrow into the top corner to spark wild celebrations.