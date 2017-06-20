Cristiano Ronaldo will appear in court July 31 following allegations of tax evasion from Spanish prosecutors, according to multiple reports.

Cristiano Ronaldo set for July 31 court date in tax fraud case, reports say

The Real Madrid star is required to be in the courtroom in Pozuelo at 11 a.m. local time for the beginning of the case, Spanish media reported.

Ronaldo has been accused by prosecutors of defrauding Spanish tax authorities out of €14.7million, some $16.4 million, an allegation that he strenuously has denied.

The four-time Ballon d'Or winner is alleged to have created a "business structure" in 2010 to conceal his earnings from image rights between 2011 and '14.

The allegations have led to uncertainty about the 32-year-old's future at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Manchester United linked as a possible destination should he opt to leave Spain.

MORE:

German club adds suds to race for Ronaldo

| Cristiano Ronaldo seeks Real Madrid exit, report says



Madrid president Florentino Perez defended the superstar Monday and insisted he would not be letting his prized asset leave unless a club can meet his €1billion (approx. $1.11 billion) buyout clause.