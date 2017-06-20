Diego Maradona would have liked to see Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo line up alongside Lionel Messi for Argentina's national side, although he is adamant he still prefers the Barcelona forward.

Maradona: I wish Ronaldo was Argentine

Maradona is full of praise for Ronaldo, but he would still take Messi over the Portugal superstar regardless of his inability to deliver Argentina the world title.

"Cristiano is an animal," Maradona told TyC Sports. "I wish he was Argentine.

"But I still prefer Messi. He is enjoying playing football and goes by opponents with ease.

"Leo cannot deliver the World Cup on his own. Even if he does not win a World Cup, we will still remember him."