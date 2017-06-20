Goal spoke to India U-19 coach Floyd Pinto after his side's 7-2 win over Singapore U-19 at the Bambolim stadium in Goa.

India U-19 7-2 Singapore U-19: Coach Floyd Pinto says his team can 'score more goals'!

Edmund Lalringka and Roshan Singh scored hat-tricks to calm the nerves in the dug-out and ensure a comfortable evening for the home side.

Speaking of the game, Pinto said, "The game [went] pretty well for us because we won 7-2. For us, we were playing Saudi Arabia. That was the level we set for us.

We never knew what to expect from Singapore. But fortunately, we were much higher than the level expected."

The coach was vary about the quality of opposition his team had to face going ahead. "[Singapore] are miles apart [from Saudi Arabia in terms of quality] but hopefully we can control the game in the second half. We can be much more effective in the final third and score more goals. We usually don't concede more than two goals against any side. So that's something we can work on" said Pinto.

Pinto also said that he wishes to assemble a core team of 13 or 14 players before the crucial fixtures that are coming up for his young team.

"Don't expect too many changes for the second game. If we're going to play Saudi Arabia, we need that core of 13 or 14 players." he signed off.

India and Singapore clash again on June 21 at the same venue.