RPM gets a road-course ringer for Cup race at Sonoma

Richard Petty Motorsports announced Monday that it has a fill-in for injured Aric Almirola for Sunday's Cup Series road race at Sonoma.

And it's not just any fill-in.

Road-course specialist and IMSA Ford driver Billy Johnson, fresh from competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, will guide the No. 43 Smithfield Ford through Sonoma's twists and tight turns in the Toyota/Save Mart 350, RPM said (via NASCAR.com).

A 10-year road-racing veteran, Johnson, 30, actually has tutored Almirola on his road-course racing at the Ford Performance racing school.

“It is going to be awesome. It will be my first NASCAR Cup race and to debut in the 43 car, one of the most iconic numbers to ever race in NASCAR, is a huge honor,” said Johnson, who has made five starts in NASCAR's Xfinity Series but never has raced at its highest level. “Richard Petty Motorsports is a great organization. To have the chance to make my Cup debut for 'the King' is surreal, and I appreciate them putting me in the car."

RPM has one win at Sonoma (Kasey Kahne in 2009) as well as two poles and 12 Top 10s on the road course.

The team also said Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. will return to the No. 43 next week at Daytona for the Coke Zero 400 and will compete with the team until Almirola — out indefinitely with a compression fracture in his back, sustained in a hard, fiery crash last month at Kansas — is able to return.