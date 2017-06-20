News

The Sharks have downed the Storm 14-4 in a match marred by 30 penalties.
​Check it out: U.S. soccer team’s 2017 Gold Cup uniforms leaked

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The uniforms the U.S. men’s soccer team will wear for the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup were leaked over the weekend.

FootyHeadlines.com writes the jersey “boasts a bold design to stand out. It features navy and red hoops, a subtle stars pattern on the front and white stars running down the sleeves of the shirt," and SportsLogos.net tweeted some images of the fresh look.




While Nike’s design efforts for the USMNT have been derided for years, most soccer observers seem to like the new kit.




Of course, not everyone is feeling it.



The uniforms are expected to be formally released July 1. Nike will also release a "stunning navy USA 2017 Gold Cup pre-match top," according to FootyHeadlines.

They unis will be worn by the men’s national team exclusively for the 2017 Gold Cold Cup, which kicks off July 7 and culminates with the July 26 championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

