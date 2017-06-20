​Check it out: U.S. soccer team’s 2017 Gold Cup uniforms leaked

The uniforms the U.S. men’s soccer team will wear for the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup were leaked over the weekend.

FootyHeadlines.com writes the jersey “boasts a bold design to stand out. It features navy and red hoops, a subtle stars pattern on the front and white stars running down the sleeves of the shirt," and SportsLogos.net tweeted some images of the fresh look.



JUST IN: The first real photo leak of the USMNT Gold Cup kit. Smaller shoulder stars + sublimated stars on navy hoops.

— Conrad Burry (@conradburry) June 18, 2017





Last one I promise (until we get new info)...a 3D rendering of the full new USMNT Gold Cup kit. I'm leaning towards purchasing...

— Conrad Burry (@conradburry) June 18, 2017



While Nike’s design efforts for the USMNT have been derided for years, most soccer observers seem to like the new kit.





Been a while since I liked a #USMNT kit (the Waldos, probably.) The Gold Cup kits have me straight up salivating. Yes. Give it to me.

— Pablo Maurer (@MLSist) June 18, 2017



Of course, not everyone is feeling it.



Nike tries but still fails on latest USMNT kit design

— The Comeback (@thecomeback) June 18, 2017



The uniforms are expected to be formally released July 1. Nike will also release a "stunning navy USA 2017 Gold Cup pre-match top," according to FootyHeadlines.

They unis will be worn by the men’s national team exclusively for the 2017 Gold Cold Cup, which kicks off July 7 and culminates with the July 26 championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.