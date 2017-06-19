Rugby League: Wolves strengthen their pack with Hiku signing

Super League strugglers Warrington Wolves have bolstered their squad with the signing of former New Zealand centre Peta Hiku on a contract until the end of the 2019 season.

Wolves strengthen their pack with Hiku signing

The Wolves impressed last season as they finished top of the table at the end of the Super 8s, but were beaten 12-6 by Wigan Warriors in the Grand Final.

It has been a different story in 2017, though, with Tony Smith's side 10th in the table after 18 matches, four points adrift of Wigan in eighth.

That leaves the Wolves with five games to avoid playing in the Qualifiers to preserve their Super League place, and they will hope Hiku can help them achieve that.

"I'm very grateful for this opportunity and excited to come and join a great club," Hiku told the club's official website.

"Everyone has been very welcoming. I've heard nothing but good things about the club and the team. I just can't wait to get over there and play some footy."

Hiku arrives from NRL outfit Penrith Panthers and Smith is looking forward to seeing him in action.

"Having spoken to Peta he's excited about coming over and continuing his successful career here in Super League, giving us the boost in the positions we need," he said.

"He's a high quality player with plenty of experience, having represented his country, so to come up with a quality signing like Peta is very exciting; he will add a lot to the group.

"I'm really looking forward to working with him."