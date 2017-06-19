Brooks Koepka rose from the pack Sunday to lift his first major championship trophy after tying a U.S. Open scoring record.

U.S Open 2017: Winners and losers from the weekend at Erin Hills

Koepka finished the tournament at 16 under, four shots clear of Hideki Matsuyama and Brian Harman.

Not only was Koepka dominant with his play, he also showed a calm demeanor when dealing with the U.S. Open pressure.

Here are this week’s winners and losers at the 117th U.S. Open.

Winners

Brooks Koepka — Erin Hills’ long rough and sweltering heat was no match for Koepka’s pristine form. Despite facing a jumbled leaderboard with a multitude of contenders making birdies all around him, Koepka stayed true to his game and executed when it mattered most.

The 27-year-old had been called an underachiever or underrated depending on who was asked, but shed that label in dramatic fashion this week. Capturing the U.S. Open may have just opened the floodgates for Koepka. He will now be talked about in the same breath as some of golf’s best young players, and he has the game to back it up.

Brian Harman — Harman came close to surprising everyone this week, but he ran out of gas near the end of Sunday’s final round.

The two-time PGA Tour winner, and former Georgia star, showed a lot of heart while battling long hitters on a monstrous course. It will be interesting to see if Harman, who had made just two cuts in major championships entering the week, can become a consistent threat after this performance.

The USGA — There was a lot of talk from players leading into the week regarding the USGA’s recent mishaps. Adam Scott was not happy with the direction the organization was headed, and many feared that Erin Hills’ fescue would be too difficult.

Not only was Erin Hills playable, it produced some record-low numbers. The USGA did an excellent job setting up the course. They made holes shorter to add excitement, and created tough pin locations to keep the players guessing. It was a job well done on all fronts.

Losers

Rickie Fowler — The PGA Tour’s new fan favorite came close to capturing his elusive first major championship. Instead, he watched his chances end early due to poor ball striking and costly missed putts.

Fowler has started to rack up a series of poor Sunday finishes, especially in majors. The fact that his potential and skills are so obvious only makes it more heartbreaking when he comes up short. One day he will figure it out for four days and win a major championship. But for now, we are left wondering when that day will finally arrive.

The world’s top-three ranked players — Dustin Johnson, Jason Day and Rory McIlroy were all sent packing Friday after missing the cut.

Not only did the three best golfers in the world miss the cut, they weren’t even close. Johnson, who introduced his second child into the world to start the week, had a legitimate excuse, but the other two should have had more to offer this week.

All three could easily bounce back and contend in the British Open next month. But for now, their arrow is trending in the wrong direction.

Erin Hills — U.S. Open courses are not supposed to surrender that many low numbers. Sure, it was exciting to see players making birdies and eagles, but we can see that any week on Tour.

The U.S. Open is supposed to be golf’s ultimate test, and Erin Hills did not provide it. Players, by all accounts, loved it. However, it was hard for fans to get around the sprawling layout, and the design seemed to lack an identity.