Golf: U.S. Open social round-up - Koepka finishes strongly to equal record at Erin Hills

Brooks Koepka claimed his maiden major title in style by winning the U.S. Open on Sunday.

U.S. Open social round-up: Koepka finishes strongly to equal record at Erin Hills

The American carded a five-under 67 in the final round at Erin Hills to win by four shots from Hideki Matsuyama and Brian Harman.

Koepka finished the week 16 under – matching the record score to par set by Rory McIlroy at Congressional in 2011.

Matsuyama threatened with a 66, but Koepka birdied three straight holes from 14 to 16 on his way to victory.

The day belonged to the 27-year-old and we take a look at Sunday's social media highlights in our Twitter moment below ...



