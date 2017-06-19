Mexico midfielder Andres Guardado says he does not have an agreement in place to join MLS, as had been reported last week, but acknowledges there have been discussions.

Andres Guardado denies MLS agreement but confirms approaches

After reports the PSV star is set to become expansion side Los Angeles FC's first big signing emerged last week, Guardado denied any sort of agreement but did say there is something to the links.

"There is, I've never denied it," he told ESPN FC after Mexico's 2-2 draw with Portugal on Sunday at the Confederations Cup. "There are approaches; they've made approaches from a long time ago and there are always offers."

Last year, the 30-year-old was heavily linked to Atlanta United, which started play this year. Last week's report seemed to indicate he would join LAFC in 2018, that club's inaugural season. But the former Atlas star said he's in no hurry to return to playing his club soccer in North America.

"I've still got a year left in PSV and I'm not thinking of leaving just to leave," he said. "I'm happy there."

Guardado's immediate focus will be on New Zealand, the team Mexico faces next in the Confederations Cup before closing out the group stages with a contest against host Russia.