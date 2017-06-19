U.S. Open 2017: Steve Stricker enjoyed 'special week' playing in home state

Steve Stricker shot back-to-back 3-under 69s this weekend at the U.S. Open to finish off a memorable week in his home state.

The U.S. Open had never been played in Wisconsin before Erin Hills got the nod this year. Stricker, who had to qualify for a spot in the field, moved up the leaderboard Sunday in front of a huge gallery to finish the tournament at 5 under.

"It was really cool. Yeah, I don't get those very often," Stricker said of the ovation he received Sunday on 18. "So it was pretty cool to get that, and to play well today on top of it was extra special.

"And I'm glad I made it here. I'm glad a qualified and was able to play. It was a pretty special week all around. We had a great time. My wife was on the bag. My kids were here. And it was a very special week to be here."

Stricker, 50, was born in Edgerton, Wisc., and the state paid back one of its favorite pro athletes with a litany of support. Despite his age, Stricker would still like to compete in the world's biggest events.

"As long as I can get in them, I'll play them," Stricker said of the majors. "This one was a challenge to get in, but I'm in the British. If I keep playing well enough, I'll be in the PGA. So I'm excited about playing in all four of them this year. Yeah, as long as I can play in them, I would love to keep playing them."

Erin Hills had generated a lot of controversy leading into the week, but players have taken to the long, but wide-open course. Stricker hopes to see another U.S. Open here again in the future.

"I hope it does (come back). I don't know. The powers to be are a lot different thinking than my thoughts," he said. "But it's — I would think they would want to change a few things if it comes back here, maybe narrow the fairways a little bit. I'd like to see the fescue — I think I've said this before, I'd like to see the fescue a little bit thinner and the fairways a little bit narrower, so it's not a full shot penalty for hitting it in the fescue, but it's going to be harder to hit the fairways kind of thing. Some places it's just too thick and too penal.



"But who knows, it would be great for them to come back here."

Though Stricker remains competitive, he is impressed with the younger generation.

"I sit back and look at their games and I'm in awe of a lot of their games," he said. "I mean I never — Tiger Woods came out and he showed us that style back in the '90s. But now it seems like more and more of these kids are coming out all the time with that firepower. I never had that firepower. And it gets me into trouble when I think that I do."