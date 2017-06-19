Andre De Grasse booked his place in the Diamond League 100m final as he emerged victorious in Stockholm with a world-lead time of 9.69 seconds.

De Grasse books final spot with 100m world lead

Canadian De Grasse booked his place in the 100m showpiece in Zurich with the fastest time of the year, beating Youssef Ben Meite and Ryan Shields in the Swedish capital.

Burundi's Francine Niyonsaba sealed a spot in the women's 800m final with her triumph, while Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot set the quickest 1500m time of the year - 3:30.77 - in his success.

Ivorian Murielle Ahoure prevailed in the women's 200m with a season's best time of 22.68 secs, and Spain's Orlando Ortega won the men's 110m hurdles in a race that saw two false starts.

Steven Gardiner took 400m glory, Norway's Karsten Warholm won over the same distance in the hurdles and Soufiane El Bakkali comfortably claimed victory in the 3000m steeplechase.

Meanwhile, Yaime Perez and Nicole Buchler set meet records to win in the women's discus and pole vault respectively.