David Trezeguet feels Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe should prove his quality at Monaco before seeking a transfer.

Real Madrid target Mbappe must prove himself at Monaco, claims Trezeguet

Mbappe has been linked with a big-money switch to one of Europe's heavyweights after firing Leonardo Jardim's men to the Ligue 1 title and the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Zinedine Zidane's La Liga and European title-holders are believed to be among the favourites to secure the services of the exciting young striker.

But retired forward Trezeguet, who starred for Monaco, Juventus and France during a decorated playing career, feels it may be too soon for Mbappe to leave the Stade Louis II.

"In the semi-final, we played Monaco with Juventus, and we knew he is a player with a great future and that's the most important thing," he told reporters at a France Legends v Italy Legends exhibition game.

"He is aware of his qualities, he is aware he is just… 18 years old so he has a good opportunity at Monaco because it is a beautiful city, and a world-class academy.

"But everything goes fast in football. Monaco has known a special case with Anthony Martial going to Manchester [United].

"Of course, the economic part is important but I think with time things happen naturally.

"I think he still has to prove his qualities with Monaco, even if he will have the last word."