Victor Lindelof is not thinking about his £40 million price tag and insists he's just happy to have signed for Manchester United early in the transfer window.

Man Utd new boy Lindelof unfazed by £40 million transfer

The Sweden international has become Jose Mourinho’s first signing of the 2017 summer, with a deal already pushed through.

After several months of speculation suggesting that he could be heading to Old Trafford from Benfica, Lindelof is delighted to have brought the endless rounds of rumours to a close.

The 22-year-old is also looking forward to opening an exciting new chapter in his career, with there no danger of him being fazed by the money spent to secure his signature.

“I don't think about that," Lindelof told Aftonbladet regarding his big-money transfer fee. "I don't think it's good to do so.

"I'm here to play football and perform as well as possible for Manchester United.

"I don't keep track of that, it's not something I spend time on. It's not important to me. It just means you've done something good and that the club really wanted me."

He added: ”I’m proud and happy to have been given this chance, but I need a few days so that everything calms down. Then I'll be even happier.

“I’m very happy. Everything happened quickly. To come to the Premier League, and one of the world's biggest clubs, it's a lot to take in. But it's really a dream come true.

"There has been so much [rumours and speculation], I'm just glad it's finished and that I'm sitting here today.

“I'm glad I don't have to answer those questions [about his future] and don't need to evade them. That feels great."

Lindelof has been snapped up with just 73 senior club appearances to his name, with United buying into his potential as well as his current ability.

He is likely to be joined by a number of fellow fresh faces at Old Trafford this summer, with Mourinho working hard to bring added quality into a squad expected to challenge for the Premier League title in 2017-18.