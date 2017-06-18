Dani Alves has hit out at claims that he is on the verge of leaving Juventus.

'Don't spread sh*t!' - Dani Alves responds to transfer rumours as Man City close in

Goal understands that Manchester City are closing in on a summer transfer for Alves as Pep Guardiola rebuilds his defence for 2017-18.

The experienced full-back, 34, won Serie A and the Coppa Italia, as well as reaching the Champions League final, in his first season at Juve since completing a free transfer from Barcelona last year.

Juve team-mate Gonzalo Higuain posted and then quickly deleted a video on Twitter in which he appeared to be saying goodbye to his team-mate.

But Alves appears to be unimpressed by the rumours, angrily responding to one Italian media company's speculative tweet.

The Brazil international wrote: "Don't spread sh*t, [Higuain] sent a video for me in a television programme. Don't do your job badly, please."

Alves has 12 months left on his contract in Italy.