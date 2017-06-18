News

'Don't spread sh*t!' - Dani Alves responds to transfer rumours as Man City close in

Dani Alves has hit out at claims that he is on the verge of leaving Juventus.

Goal understands that Manchester City are closing in on a summer transfer for Alves as Pep Guardiola rebuilds his defence for 2017-18.

The experienced full-back, 34, won Serie A and the Coppa Italia, as well as reaching the Champions League final, in his first season at Juve since completing a free transfer from Barcelona last year.

Juve team-mate Gonzalo Higuain posted and then quickly deleted a video on Twitter in which he appeared to be saying goodbye to his team-mate.

But Alves appears to be unimpressed by the rumours, angrily responding to one Italian media company's speculative tweet.

The Brazil international wrote: "Don't spread sh*t, [Higuain] sent a video for me in a television programme. Don't do your job badly, please."

Alves has 12 months left on his contract in Italy.

