Ward beats Kovalev by TKO

Andre Ward retained his light heavyweight titles and unbeaten record, defeating Sergey Kovalev by TKO on Saturday.

In a rematch of their controversial November fight, Ward (32-0) was the victor again after a stoppage in the eighth round in Nevada.

The American caught Kovalev with a big right hand and followed it with a series of shots to the body.

Ward retained his WBA, IBF and WBO light heavyweight titles with the win over the Russian.

Kovalev had the better of the opening rounds, but Ward took advantage as his opponent started to fatigue.

Ward turned his dominance into a win in the eighth round, a right hook and ferocious blows to the body leading to a stoppage.

"I could tell he was reacting to my body shots, and I knew I had him then," Ward said, while Kovalev argued he was caught with several low blows.

"I knew he was hurt."