Some use jumbotron messages at pro sporting events to propose to their significant others. Others use them to, well, do just the opposite, apparently.

Oakland Coliseum becomes stage for savage public breakup

The latter was the case Friday night at the Oakland Coliseum after the Athletics' 7-6 win over the Yankees. Despite its loss, New York's night turned out much better than Melissa's night.

After somebody used the hash tag #AtTheColiseum in order to get a message posted on the video board, the words "Melissa, I’m breaking up with you" appeared on the screen after the game as fans waited for a fireworks show.

Ruthless.

Sorry, Melissa.

Hope the fireworks were nice.