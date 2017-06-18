News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kurt Fearnley's classy response to closing ceremony 'snub'
Fearnley's classy response to athlete 'snub'

Oakland Coliseum becomes stage for savage public breakup

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Some use jumbotron messages at pro sporting events to propose to their significant others. Others use them to, well, do just the opposite, apparently.

Oakland Coliseum becomes stage for savage public breakup

Oakland Coliseum becomes stage for savage public breakup

The latter was the case Friday night at the Oakland Coliseum after the Athletics' 7-6 win over the Yankees. Despite its loss, New York's night turned out much better than Melissa's night.

After somebody used the hash tag #AtTheColiseum in order to get a message posted on the video board, the words "Melissa, I’m breaking up with you" appeared on the screen after the game as fans waited for a fireworks show.



Ruthless.

Sorry, Melissa.

Hope the fireworks were nice.

Back To Top