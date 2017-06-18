Brian Harman grabbed a one-shot lead at the U.S. Open on Saturday with a brilliant third round.

U.S. Open 2017: A look ahead to Sunday with packed leaderboard

Despite Harman's position, Justin Thomas became the story of the day when he shot the lowest round to par in U.S. Open history (9-under 63).

With five players all within two shots of the lead, Sunday's final round could be an exciting affair.

Here are the top contenders heading into Sunday's final round:

Brain Harman (-12) — The diminutive lefty has been dotting greens all week long with precise iron play. Harman is a two-time PGA Tour winner that often gets overlooked. He could join the game's elite Sunday evening if he can hold off the hungry group behind him.

Tommy Fleetwood (-11) — Fleetwood looked poised to run away from the field for a while. But he missed a short birdie putt on 16 then made bogey on the par-5 18th. Still, the talented Englishman is in certainly in the hunt heading into the final round.

Brooks Koepka (-11) — Focus, determination and strength: Those are the three most obvious traits Koepka exudes while strolling down the fairways. Few can match Koepka's length off the tee, which he's used to his advantage this week on Erin Hills' wide fairways. Just one round and a bunched leaderboard separates Koepka from his first major win and budding stardom.

Justin Thomas (-11) — The record-setter will have to continue his magic again Sunday in order to claim his first major. Thomas was firing on all cylinders in Round 3, but birdies were dropping like flies all over the course. Thomas is a long hitter off the tee, but his iron game and putting are solid as well. He is in great position to burst out of the pack and win.

Rickie Fowler (-10) — Three straight bogeys on the back nine derailed his second round, but three straight birdies on the back nine Saturday hoisted Fowler back into the mix. Fowler his been putting marvelously all week. If he can give himself some more birdie opportunities, he could earn his first major title.

Others in contention:

Si Woo Kim (-9)

Charley Hoffman (-8)

Patrick Reed (-8)

Russell Henley (-8)

Bill Haas (-7)

Brandt Snedeker (-7)

Brendan Steele (-7)