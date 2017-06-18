Joe Maddon wasn't finished letting the umpires in Pittsburgh hear about Friday night's ejection just three pitches into the game even though the Cubs came back to score five runs in the ninth inning to tally a 9-5 win over the Pirates.

Cubs' Joe Maddon says umpires 'neutered instant replay'

Maddon was still fuming afterwards because the umpires overturned Anthony Rizzo's leadoff home run — ruling it foul without going to video review. Maddon and Rizzo were obviously not happy and protested the play to be reviewed in a harsh manner.

"You have basically neutered instant replay by the way it was handled tonight," Maddon told reporters after the Cubs' victory on Friday. "If it had been confirmed foul, I'm fine. But the play stood. So in other words, if we had gone right to replay immediately after it was hit and they said it was foul, I would have been in the game for nine innings."

Maddon was also upset because later in the game the umpires reviewed a home run by Gregory Polanco on a very similar situation. That only fueled Maddon and Rizzo's fire.

MORE:

Watch: Cubs' Joe Maddon ejected after umps reverse Anthony Rizzo's HR



"I wish the call was confirmed," Rizzo said. "The guy made the call, then they're going to gather? Then they don't gather for Polanco's? That's kind of bulls—, in my opinion."

Here's what happened Friday in case you missed it.