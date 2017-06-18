Johanna Konta is one win away from claiming her first grass-court title after another straight-sets triumph at the Aegon Open on Saturday.

Konta and Kontaveit each reach finals

The top seed in Nottingham, world number eight Konta has not dropped a set this week, but was made to work hard to maintain that record by Magdalena Rybarikova.

Konta ultimately triumphed 6-2 7-5, breaking her opponent late in set two to avoid a tie-breaker.

Donna Vekic will provide Konta's opposition in Sunday's final. Vekic battled past Lucie Safarova in a match lasting close to three hours, eventually winning 7-6 (7-5) 3-6 7-6 (7-4).

At the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships, Natalia Vikhlyantseva beat fifth seed Ana Konjuh 6-3 7-5 to reach her first WTA Tour final.

Anett Kontaveit stands between Vikhlyantseva and a maiden title, after the Estonian came through a three-setter with Lesia Tsurenko.