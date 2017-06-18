Monaco have continued to prepare for the potential exits of Tiemoue Bakayoko and Fabinho by signing Soualiho Meite from Zulte Waregem for an undisclosed fee.

Monaco plan for Bakayoko & Fabinho exits with new signing

The French defensive midfielder, a Belgian Cup winner last season, has signed a five-year deal with the Ligue 1 champions after passing his medical.

His signing comes amid rumours Chelsea are closing on a deal for Bakayoko, while the highly rated Fabinho has been linked with Atletico Madrid and Manchester United.



L’AS Monaco est heureux d’annoncer la signature de Soualiho Meïté jusqu’en 2022 ! #WelcomeToMonaco pic.twitter.com/to2a6xSQ5r

— AS Monaco (@AS_Monaco) June 17, 2017



"It is an honour to sign for this great club," said Meite.

"There are very good working facilities here. I followed the team's results last year. The team has solidarity, technique and lots of pace.

"The coach, [Leonardo] Jardim, has succeeded in giving the team a real collective identity. I cannot wait to start training, learning and developing under his orders.

"I will be doing my best to show the club management that they were right to give me my chance."

Meite's arrival at the Stade Louis II follows those of Youri Tielemans, Jordy Gaspar and Diego Benaglio, with Monaco putting the cash they brought in with the sale of Bernardo Silva to Manchester City to use.

Their coffers will be further boosted if Bakayoko and Fabinho move on, while Kylian Mbappe has been tipped to break the world transfer record should he leave the principality.

Meite, a 23-year-old former France youth international, started his professional career with Auxerre and also wore the jersey of Lille before joining Zulte.