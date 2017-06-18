Ligue 1: Monaco seal move for Meite

Monaco have secured the services of Soualiho Meite from Zulte Waregem for an undisclosed fee.

Monaco seal move for Meite

The midfielder, a Belgian Cup winner last season, has signed a five-year deal with the Ligue 1 champions after passing his medical.

"It is an honour to sign for this great club," said Meite.

"There are very good working facilities here. I followed the team's results last year. The team has solidarity, technique and lots of pace.

"The coach, [Leonardo] Jardim, has succeeded in giving the team a real collective identity. I cannot wait to start training, learning and developing under his orders.

READ MORE: AC Milan - We’ll swap Donnarumma for Ronaldo

READ MORE: Juventus join the chase for AC Milan wonderkid Donnarumma

"I will be doing my best to show the club management that they were right to give me my chance."

Meite's arrival at the Stade Louis II follows those of Youri Tielemans, Jordy Gaspar and Diego Benaglio.

The 23-year-old started his professional career with Auxerre and also wore the jersey of Lille before joining Zulte.