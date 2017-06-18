Rashad McCants will wear ZO2s — Lonzo Ball’s signature shoe from his family’s Big Baller Brand — during games in the inaugural season of Ice Cube’s BIG3 League.

Rashad McCants plans to wear ZO2s in Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 league

If the shoes are ready, that is.

McCants was the No. 1 overall pick in the 3-on-3 league’s draft and will play on a team called Trilogy that is captained by Kenyon Martin and co-captained by Al Harrington. He played collegiately at North Carolina, was the 14th pick in the 2005 NBA Draft, and spent four years in the NBA, mostly with the Timberwolves.

One of the reasons for McCants’ choice of shoe is his respect for the entrepreneurship of LaVar Ball, Lonzo’s controversial father.

McCants said on the "BIG3 Show" (via CBS Sports), "Sometimes it rubs people the wrong way when you come out as strong as LaVar did, as convicted as he was and passionate, it rubs people the wrong way. And I salute him, and I'm going to be wearing those ZO2s when BIG3 starts and I'm going to be supporting him full strength.

"I believe in entrepreneurship, I believe in breaking the mold, I believe in challenging the status quo and I think that that's what he's doing,” McCants continued. “He's opening up a whole new lane for everyone to really realize that you can do your own thing. You don't have to go sign with Nike. You don't have to go sign with Under Armour. You can build your own shoe and wear your own shoe.”

As of last week, however, the shoes, which are priced at $495 ($695 for sizes 14 and 15) still weren't ready, CBS Sports notes. Lonzo didn't even have a pair to wear when he worked out for the Lakers this week.

Big Baller Brand has just over a week to get McCants his shoes. The BIG3’s 10-week season tips off Sunday, June 25 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.