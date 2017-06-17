Romelu Lukaku and Jose Mourinho would have no problem working together at Manchester United, says Michael Essien.

'Lukaku and Mourinho can work together' - Man Utd transfer talked up by Essien

With the Red Devils in the market for added firepower this summer, the Everton striker is among those reported to be on their transfer radar.

Several other options are being considered, with Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata and Torino’s Andrea Belotti seen as big-money alternatives.

Lukaku: My future decided

Lukaku, though, would add Premier League experience to the ranks at Old Trafford and despite Mourinho having deemed the Belgian surplus to requirements during their time at Chelsea, a move could be made once the window re-opens.

Ex-Chelsea midfielder Essien sees no reason why United should not table a bid, telling the Manchester Evening News: "Yes why not?

"If Jose wants him and he wants to play for Jose then yes they can work together.

"They both have to want to work with each other for that to happen and if the desire is there then, yes, they can work together."

Mourinho suggested that Lukaku’s “approach was not highly motivated” as he allowed him to head out of Stamford Bridge, but Essien insists there was no animosity between the pair.

He added on the relationship between coach and player: "In general it was good and normal.

Which No. 9 should Man Utd sign?

"We all had different relationships with Jose and mine, as everyone knows, is like a father and son.

“I won’t say Romelu’s relationship with Jose was the same as mine but, in general, it was normal and they respected each other."

Lukaku has made no secret of his desire to grace a Champions League stage in the near future and, after 87 goals in 166 games for Everton, could get his wish this summer, with a return to Chelsea also being mooted.