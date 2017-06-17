Brooks Koepka is unfazed by the pressure of leading a U.S. Open as he sits top of the leaderboard alongside three others at Erin Hills.

Co-leader Koepka has 'bombs away' mentality at Erin Hills

Often overlooked when talking about the brightest young stars in the game, Koepka has proven he can hang around a leaderboard at major championships.

Though Koepka has a number of nice finishes in majors, he has never truly had a chance to win over the weekend.

Nevertheless, he believes he is poised to remain in the hunt this week, sitting at seven under and top of the leaderboard alongside Paul Casey, Brian Harman and Tommy Fleetwood.

"[I] played really well. I feel pretty confident," Koepka said after his round. "And I'm excited. I'm driving the ball really well.

"I made two bad swings on the front nine. I got in the hazard on one. And pulled the four-iron on the par-three. If you do that you're going to deserve a bogey out there. I felt like I made a couple of good putts there coming in on eight and nine, just didn't happen to go in. I'll take it."

Koepka is stoic as they come on the golf course and he thinks that could play to his advantage when the pressure really starts to mount.

"I mean it doesn't really get me too worked up, whatever happens, bogey, double, birdie, eagle, I'm pretty chill anyway," Koepka said. "I'm enjoying it right now."

Despite some uncharacteristically low scoring for U.S. Open standards, Koepka reminded everyone that players still had their difficulties.

"It's not easy by any means, it's the U.S. Open," he said. "But I played pretty well. I made a few errant shots.

"But I've only hit seven-iron, that's the longest I've hit into any par-four. When you're doing that, you've got to be able to put it on the green. Some guys are hitting four-iron into the greens, and having a wedge and a nine-iron. I've got to put it close."

With wide fairways and big greens, Koepka feels he can use his length to his advantage over other contenders.

"The fairways are wide enough," he said. "There's maybe two or three holes [that present tough driving situations], but other than that it's bombs away."