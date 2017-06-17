Hideki Matsuyama credited significant improvement on the greens as the key to his superb 65 on day two of the U.S. Open.

Hot putter key to Matsuyama charge

As the top three in the rankings - defending champion Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Jason Day - all missed the cut at Erin Hills, world number four Matsuyama moved firmly into contention with a stunning Friday charge.

Having opened the tournament with a disappointing 74, the Japanese birdied six of his first eight holes before picking up a further shot at the 13th in a bogey-free seven-under round.

As a result, Matsuyama heads into the weekend five under for the tournament and only two off the lead held by Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood and Brian Harman.

"The biggest difference was I putted very well today," said Matsuyama.

"After yesterday's round, I received a couple of [putting] tips from different people, and it seemed to work well.

"I'm very excited and very happy with the score. There were a couple of loose swings out there, but when you shoot 65, you can take those."

By equalling the 65 that Rickie Fowler posted on Thursday, Matsuyama tied the second lowest score to par in U.S. Open history.

"To shoot a good round like today, I'm certainly looking forward to the weekend," he added.