When fighters enter the biggest fight of their careers, they feel they need to prepare in a way they never have before. They want to make sure they don't miss anything, and they want to be at their absolute best when they step inside the ring or cage.

Sergey Kovalev vows to take belts back from Andre Ward after change in training

That's what happened to Sergey Kovalev, and it cost him his light heavyweight boxing belts last November. Kovalev lost to Andre Ward by unanimous decision despite scoring a second-round knockdown.

MORE: Ward tells critics to just enjoy Mayweather-McGregor

Kovalev immediately exercised the rematch clause in the contract, and on Saturday he'll try to reclaim those titles at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas (HBO PPV, 9 p.m. ET).

Normally a fighter would study the tape numerous times after a loss like that to see what went wrong and how they could improve inside the ring. Kovalev (30-1-1, 26 KOs) said he didn't spend much time on the defeat.

"One time (I watched the tape)," Kovalev told Sporting News. "I lost to me, to myself because I overtrained for Ward. I made a lot of drop in my training camp for the last fight. I burned all my energy in the training camp and I went into the fight empty. And why did nobody ask me or Ward why he looked bad in the first four or five rounds? Nobody asked me this. But I beat him the first five rounds. And I will prove it in all 12 rounds in the rematch."

Kovalev, 34, also said he sparred fewer rounds so he could go all 12 on Saturday and not burn himself out. He believes Ward (31-0, 15 KOs) is easy to fight and that he has corrected what he feels is the sole reason he lost in November.

"Because this time I didn’t overtrain," Kovalev said. "He’s simple for me. And this means I will be more sure in myself and a lot more relaxed and have a lot more energy inside the ring."

One of the biggest story lines for Saturday's rematch is that many boxing fans and pundits believe Kovalev was robbed the first time around. The "Krusher" is tired of hearing about the judging.

"It was bad in the decision," Kovalev said. "I don’t care anymore what it was. For me, the most important (thing is) what it will be and what I have right now. I have right now that I’m ready due to training camp and (am ready to) kick ass. I’m going to get my belts back and I will get my belts back on June 17."

Steven Muehlhausen is an MMA and Boxing writer and contributor for Sporting News. You can listen to his podcast, "The Fight Club Chicago" here. You can email him at stevemuehlhausen@yahoo.com and can find him on Twitter @SMuehlhausenMMA.