Nike wanted nothing to do with Lonzo Ball after his father's supposed $1 billion price tag, so they instead signed the consensus No. 1 overall pick, Markelle Fultz.

Markelle Fultz signs with Nike

The former Washington Huskie announced on Twitter Friday afternoon that he had signed a deal with Nike.



Blessed and thankful to become a part of the @nikebasketball family!!! #F2G

— Markelle Fultz (@MarkelleF) June 16, 2017



According to the Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal is for multiple years. The full terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Nike is known for signing No. 1 picks as they have locked up the last two No. 1 overall picks in Ben Simmons and Karl Anthony-Towns. Nike also signed the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft in fellow Washington Huskie Kelsey Plum.