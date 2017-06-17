U.S. Open 2017: Spectator dies at Erin Hills course

News

Sporting News
Sporting News /

A spectator died while at the U.S. Open at Erin Hills on Friday, the United States Golf Association announced.

The USGA did not provide any additional information on the death, saying in a release: "Our thoughts and prayers are with those surrounding this individual during this difficult time."



A follow-up statement from the USGA (via Golf Channel) said the spectator was a 94-year-old man who apparently died of "natural causes."

The heat index at the course was in the low 90s as second-round play continued under sunny skies.

