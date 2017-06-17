A spectator died while at the U.S. Open at Erin Hills on Friday, the United States Golf Association announced.

U.S. Open 2017: Spectator dies at Erin Hills course

The USGA did not provide any additional information on the death, saying in a release: "Our thoughts and prayers are with those surrounding this individual during this difficult time."



A spectator died today at the US Open. No other information immediately available pic.twitter.com/NOmi6otk51

A follow-up statement from the USGA (via Golf Channel) said the spectator was a 94-year-old man who apparently died of "natural causes."

The heat index at the course was in the low 90s as second-round play continued under sunny skies.