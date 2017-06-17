The football world has been shocked by a sensational report claiming Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Real Madrid? - CR7's club career in Opta numbers

Madrid were rocked on Friday when Portuguese newspaper A Bola claimed the 32-year-old no longer wanted to play in Spain amid scrutiny over his tax affairs, a story that sources close to the player have seemingly since confirmed to other international news outlets.

Ronaldo's representatives have strongly denied an accusation that the forward concealed earnings and defrauded the Spanish tax authorities out of €14.7million.

Madrid have expressed "full confidence" in Ronaldo and believe he will be proved innocent of any wrongdoing, but nonetheless he is claimed to have made an "irreversible decision" to leave Santiago Bernabeu.

So what would Madrid be losing if the Portugal international departs? We look at the best stats of his club career, courtesy of Opta:



50 – Ronaldo has scored 50 or more goals in six of his eight seasons for Real Madrid.

61 – His best campaign came in 2014-15, where he scored 61 goals across all competitions.

16 – Ronaldo has scored 16 times against Madrid's fierce rivals Barcelona, while his favourite opponents have been Sevilla (25 goals).

0 – No players have scored 40 or more goals for a Premier League side in one season since Ronaldo did so for Manchester United in 2007-08.

45 – The forward has scored an impressive 45 goals from direct free-kicks in his club career.

5 – Ronaldo has scored five times in a game twice – against Espanyol and Granada (both in 2015) – and had a further five games where he scored four goals.

43 – Ronaldo has scored three or more goals on 43 occasions in a match at club level, seven of those hat-tricks coming in the Champions League - a record he shares with Lionel Messi.

285 – Since moving to Real Madrid, the attacker has scored 285 goals – a tally only beaten by Lionel Messi (295). The next best (Karim Benzema) is way back on 122.

105 – Ronaldo is the top all-time Champions League goalscorer with 105, 11 clear of closest challenger Messi.

54 – Ronaldo has scored 54 goals in the knockout stages of the Champions League, putting him way clear of Lionel Messi (37) and Thomas Muller (19) as the most prolific.

3 – The 32-year-old has scored in three different Champions League finals (2008, 2014 and 2017) – a record.