NBA suspends Pistons' Reggie Bullock, Pacers' Monta Ellis for drug violations

The NBA has suspended Pistons swingman Reggie Bullock and guard Monta Ellis of the Pacers five games each for violating terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.

The league announced the action in a statement Friday. Each player's suspension will begin with the 2017-18 regular-season opener or with the next NBA regular-season game that they are eligible and physically able to play.

Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard issued a statement on Ellis, saying, “Monta’s suspension is a very serious matter to our franchise and it will be dealt with accordingly."

The 31-year-old Ellis averaged 8.5 points last season. Bullock averaged 4.5 points per game in his fourth season in the league. He will become a restricted free agent if the Pistons decline to pick up his $3.3 million qualifying offer, according to Bleacher Report.