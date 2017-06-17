Marc Leishman shot an even-par 72 Friday at Erin Hills in the second round of the U.S. Open after posting a 4-under 68 in Round 1.

Marc Leishman says Erin Hills played 'more like a U.S. Open today'

"It was definitely a lot more like a U.S. Open today than yesterday. It was more U.S. Open-like," Leishman said after Friday's round. "The greens were a little quicker again, starting to firm up. The ninth green is getting pretty firm there.





"So, yeah, happy with the day. Got a little bit of a rough start, but there's probably going to be more bogeys out there today than what there was yesterday. Needed to deal with those."

After bogeying two of his first six holes, Leishman rebounded to get back to 4 under for the tournament. With scoring more stagnant in Round 2, Leishman finished his round three shots behind the leaders. Paul Casey shot a 71 Friday to move to 7 under, and Rickie Fowler, at 7 under, had a 1:36 CT tee time and wasn't even on the course by the time Leishman had finished.

"Everything's challenging. You have to do everything well," Leishman said. "Obviously, driving it straight is important out there. The pins were a lot tougher today.





"Yesterday I felt like there were a lot of pins that if you hit a good shot, you could go at it. Today I felt like I was hitting away from the pin a lot because of where they were. There is a lot of trouble around the hole."

Leshman is no stranger to major championship success. The soft-spoken Australian has three top-5 finishes in major championships, including a playoff loss at the 2015 British Open.

The U.S. Open, however, has not been a tournament Leishman had been able to figure out. He's hoping that has changed this year.

"It's definitely the most comfortable I've felt on a course, on a U.S. Open course," Leishman said. "I haven't had a whole lot of success at U.S. Opens so far, but I felt like this course has done pretty well for me.





"I finished top 20 last year at Oakmont, but that gave me confidence. Obviously playing well early in the year gives me confidence. But, yeah, I feel pretty comfortable, but there is a lot of trouble out there, so you've got to keep your foot on the pedal."