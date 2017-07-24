NFL training camp schedules 2017: Report dates, locations, key questions for each team

The wait for training camps to open around the NFL for 2017 is over. OTAs and minicamps are finished, and all the league's players and coaches have had their short summer breaks before the real preseason grind begins.

NFL training camp 2017: Report dates, locations, key questions for each team

Here's a roundup of the report dates and locations for every NFL training camp, plus the core concern facing each team going into the 2017 season.

Report date: July 21 (Rookies and veterans)

Location: University of Phoenix Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)

Key question: How do they replace DE Calais Campbell? There are lot of high hopes for Robert Nkemdiche to have a big second season.

Report date: July 26 (Rookies and veterans)

Location: Falcons Training Facility (Flowery Branch, Ga.)

Key question: How well do they adjust to the new offense? Steve Sarkisian is working to make the transition as easy as possible.

Report date: July 19 (Rookies), July 26 (Veterans)

Location: Under Armour Performance Center (Owings Mills, Md.)

Key question: How long will it take for their new-look passing game to click? Jeremy Maclin and Danny Woodhead are important newcomers, but they also need to sort out tight end.

Report date: July 26

Location: St. John Fisher College (Pittsford, N.Y.)

Key question: How quickly can they jell in Sean McDermott's 4-3 defense? The front four has taken well to the change so far.

Report date: July 26

Location: Wofford College (Spartanburg, S.C.)

Key question: How much do they want to put on Chirstian McCaffrey? The explosive running back seems ready for everything in a busy rookie role.

Report date: July 26

Location: Olivet Nazarene University (Bourbonnais, Ill.)

Key question: Can Mitchell Trubisky push Mike Glennon? Glennon doesn't think so, but don't sleep on the rookie making things interesting.

Report date: July 25 (Rookies), July 27 (Veterans)

Location: Paul Brown Stadium (Cincinnati)

Key question: How big of an offensive role can Joe Mixon have? The controversial rookie has been very impressive in every backfield capacity so far.

Report dates: July 23 (Rookies), July 26 (Veterans)

Location: Browns Training Complex (Berea, Ohio)

Key question: Who starts at quarterback this time? It appears to be Cody Kessler's job to lose, more so to DeShone Kizer than Brock Osweiler.

Report dates: July 19 (Rookies, at The Star), July 22 (Veterans)

Location: River Ridge Residence Inn (Oxnard, Calif.)

Key question: How quickly can Jaylon Smith get on the field for real? The second-year linebacker is on track to get to full speed soon.

Report dates: July 23 (Rookies), July 26 (Veterans)

Location: UCHealth Training Center (Englewood, Colo.)

Key question: Will Trevor Siemian remain the top quarterback? All signs point to Paxton Lynch being better prepared to compete and win the job this year.

Report dates: July 31

Location: Lions Training Facility (Allen Park, MIch.)

Key question: Who will replace Taylor Decker? Losing the second-year left tackle was big early blow, leaving newcomers Cyrus Kouanjio and Greg Robinson to battle.

Report date: July 26

Location: Ray Nitschke Field and St. Norbert College (Green Bay and De Pere, Wisc.)

Key question: Will someone push Ty Montgomery at running back? Rookie Jamaal Williams will try to carve out a significant rushing role.

Report date: July 25

Location: The Greenbrier (White Sulphur Springs, W.V.)

Key question: Who starts at quarterback? The company line for Bill O'Brien has been Tom Savage, but Deshaun Watson has the talent to change that in a hurry.

Report date: July 29

Location: Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center (Indianapolis)

Key question: How healthy is Andrew Luck? It's still uncertain when he will be able to throw like himself after offseason right shoulder surgery.

Report dates: July 19 (Rookies), July 21 (Veterans)

Location: Practice Fields at EverBank Field (Jacksonville)

Key question: How much will Leonard Fournette see the ball? He might be good enough as a three-down feature back to make T.J. Yeldon expendable.

Report dates: July 24 (Rookies), July 27 (Veterans)

Location: Missouri Western State University (St. Joseph, Mo.)

Key question: Which rookie offensive player gets a chance for a top job early? Patrick Mahomes may need to wait behind Alex Smith, but watch for Kareem Hunt to be the main man in the backfield.

Report date: July 29

Location: Jack Hammett Sports Complex (Costa Mesa, Calif.)

Key question: How do they take to Gus Bradley's 4-3? Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa look like naturals to keep up their edge dominance.

Report dates: July 26 (Rookies), July 28 (Veterans)

Location: UC Irvine (irvine, Calif.)

Key question: How much will Sean McVay change Jared Goff? Goff is supposedly in a better offense for him in Year 2, and he needs to show upswing, stat.

Report date: July 20 (Rookies, July 26 (Veterans)

Location: Nova Southeastern University (Davie, Fla.)

Key question: Can the offensive line settle and heal? Laremy Tunsil is banged up in his move to left tackle, and center Mike Pouncey is trying to finally recover from his hip injury.

Report dates: July 23 (Rookies), July 26 (Veterans)

Location: Minnesota State University (Mankato, Minn.)

Key question: How much does Dalvin Cook play? With no Adrian Peterson, the rookie looks set to lead the backfield, especially with Latavius Murray slowed by ankle surgery.

Report date: July 24 (Rookies), July 26 (Veterans)

Location: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Key question: How quickly can Tom Brady and Brandin Cooks develop chemistry? Given Brady's drive and Cooks' desire to be a true No. 1, expect it to be a perfect match.

Report date: July 19 (Rookies), July 26 (Veterans)

Location: Saints Practice Facility (Metairie, La.)

Key question: How much do they love Adrian Peterson? He can work to change people's minds about Mark Ingram playing ahead of him on early downs.

Report date: July 27

Location: Quest Diagnostics Training Center (East Rutherford, N.J.)

Key question: Will Odell Beckham Jr. be a happy camper? The underpaid superstar wide receiver holds little leverage in his contract situation.

Report date: July 28

Location: Atlantic Health Training Center (Florham Park, N.J.)

Key question: Does it matter who starts at quarterback? Neither Josh McCown nor Christian Hackenberg can be a savior, but it's getting harder to think the latter will win that battle.

Report date: July 24 (Rookies), July 28 (Veterans)

Location: Napa Valley Training Complex (Napa, Calif.)

Key question: Is Derek Carr all clear for another big season? The recovery from his broken fibula doesn't seem to be an issue, but the frustration over his contract could grow into one in camp.

Report dates: July 24 (Rookies), July 26 (Veterans)

Location: NovaCare Complex (Philadelphia)

Key question: How quickly will Carson Wentz mesh with new wideouts? Getting locked into Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith is key to the entire offense.

Report date: July 27

Location: Chuck Noll Field, St. Vincent College (Latrobe, Pa.)

Key question: Will Le'Veon Bell be a happy camper? The team shouldn't worry about the psyche of the franchise-tagged running back ... yet.

Report dates: July 26 (Rookies), July 27 (Veterans)

Location: Levi's Stadium/SAP training facility (Santa Clara, Calif.)

Key question: Will John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan bring a new positive energy into practices? They should be out there revving up a young roster, with help from new vets such as Pierre Garcon and Elvis Dumervil.

Report date: July 28

Location: Virginia Mason Athletic Center (Renton, Wash.)

Key question: How much will they put on Eddie Lacy? It's good that he's conditioned for now, but it will be interesting to see if it can keep it up in heat of camp and preseason for his new team.

Report dates: July 25 (Rookies), July 27 (Veterans)

Location: One Buccaneer Place (Tampa)

Key question: How quickly will DeSean Jackson and O.J. Howard get up to speed? Jameis Winston will accelerate the learning curve with his football intelligence and big arm.

Report date: July 28

Location: St. Thomas Sports Park (Nashville)

Key question: How will Marcus Mariota feel? He's coming off a broken leg that has limited his offseason work. They'll be anxious if he isn't a full go in camp soon.

Report dates: July 26 (Rookies), July 26 (Veterans)

Location: Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center (Richmond, Va.)

Key question: Who will start at running back? Robert Kelley will have a hard time holding his ground vs. rookie Samaje Perrine, and Matt Jones doesn't even want to be part of the mix again.