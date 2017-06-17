Xander Schauffele found himself firmly in contention for U.S. Open glory on Friday, as he carried on where he had left off in an outstanding opening round.

Who is Xander Schauffele? A quick guide to the shock U.S. Open contender

After shooting a bogey-free 66 to trail Rickie Fowler by one overnight, Schauffele briefly claimed a share of the lead in round two and was still only one off the pace after completing nine holes.

Few people may be familiar with Schauffele, so here's a quick guide to golf's newest emerging name.

- Schauffele is 23 years old and hails from La Jolla in California.

- According to his official PGA Tour profile, his surname is pronounced SHAW-fa-lay.

- The PGA Tour site also reveals Schauffele's mother is from Taiwan, while his father is half French and half German.

- A Tour rookie, Schauffele has made the cut in 10 out of 17 starts this season.

- He is ranked 352nd in the world, one place behind South Korea's Lee Dong-hwan and just ahead of Tapio Pulkkanen of Finland.

- This is Schauffele's first appearance at a major, after he came through sectional qualifying in Memphis.

- His best PGA Tour finish to date was achieved last October at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he tied for fifth.

- As he moved into a share of the lead on Friday, Schauffele had just 86 followers on Twitter, despite holding a verified account. He is yet to tweet, but the PGA Tour said they will get him to post a message if his follower count rises to 5,000.