Brazil Under-23 international Anderson Talisca has revealed that it would be his 'dream' to play for Manchester United under Jose Mourinho.

'It's a dream to play for Manchester United' - Anderson Talisca discusses potential Premier League transfer

The attacker spent last season on loan at Besiktas from Benfica, scoring 13 goals in 22 Super Lig games for the Istanbul club. His prowess in front of goal has seen him linked with various clubs, including United.

Man Utd confident of Morata deal

Talisca says he loves Jose Mourinho and is hopeful that his representatives can agree a transfer to Old Trafford.

"It's a love that exists, I will not lie," Talisca told Globoesporte about Mourinho.

"But it [a move] does not depend on me alone. It depends on Benfica, my representatives, who are dealing with the situation. But soon, soon, they will have the news there."

Talisca has been compared to both Yaya Toure and Neymar, and has scored 20 goals in 76 total appearances for Benfica since moving to Portugal from Brazilian side Bahia.

He has lifted two Primeira Liga and one Super Lig title with Benfica and Besiktas respectively, but is hoping to further his career with a 'dream' move to Old Trafford.

"It's a dream, something all players want," Talisca continued.

"I had a good season and, as I said, his love is old and I like his work too. He's a great coach and I hope everything goes well."