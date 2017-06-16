Yankees place CC Sabathia on 10-day DL with hamstring strain

News

Roosters defeat toothless Dogs in dour clash

CC Sabathia had won his previous five starts heading into Tuesday's game against the Angels.

He left that game after four innings and was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Thursday, retroactive to Wednesday.

The Yankees pitcher has a Grade 2 strain of his left hamstring and the club will look to Luis Cessa to replace Sabathia in the rotation this weekend in Oakland.

Cessa, a 25-year-old from Mexico, and fellow right-hander Domingo German were called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Yankees also optioned right-handed pitcher Ronald Herrera to Double-A Trenton and returned first baseman Greg Bird from his injury rehab assignment with a right knee contusion.

The 36-year-old Sabathia is 7-2 with a 3.46 ERA this season. The lefty had found his groove as of late with a 0.99 ERA in his last six starts.

