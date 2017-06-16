CC Sabathia had won his previous five starts heading into Tuesday's game against the Angels.

Yankees place CC Sabathia on 10-day DL with hamstring strain

He left that game after four innings and was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Thursday, retroactive to Wednesday.

The Yankees pitcher has a Grade 2 strain of his left hamstring and the club will look to Luis Cessa to replace Sabathia in the rotation this weekend in Oakland.

Cessa, a 25-year-old from Mexico, and fellow right-hander Domingo German were called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Yankees also optioned right-handed pitcher Ronald Herrera to Double-A Trenton and returned first baseman Greg Bird from his injury rehab assignment with a right knee contusion.

The 36-year-old Sabathia is 7-2 with a 3.46 ERA this season. The lefty had found his groove as of late with a 0.99 ERA in his last six starts.