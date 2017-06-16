Rickie Fowler was in full control of his game Thursday during Round 1 of the U.S. Open, quickly jumping into the lead after carding a bogey-free 7-under 65.

U.S. Open 2017: Looking ahead to Round 2 with Rickie Fowler in control

The morning wave played in soft, calm conditions, which presented multiple birdie opportunities. Fowler took advantage of his favorable draw to set himself up for a chance to win his first major championship.

With 44 players under par, Erin Hills was tamed early and often despite constant criticism entering the week hinting the course was too difficult.

Of the 17 players to shoot 3-under or better, none of them have ever won a major.

Conditions will likely get more difficult throughout the week, as the course starts to firm up and wind gusts become more violent, but players should still have birdie opportunities.

Here's a look at the top players on the leaderboard after Round 1, and what they need to do to remain there heading into the weekend:

Rickie Fowler (-7) — Every part of Fowler's game was clicking Thursday. He regularly found the fairway, gave himself good looks at birdie, and rolled the ball smoothly on the greens. Fowler clearly fixed whatever forced him to miss the cut in Memphis last week. Keeping his ball out of the fescue will be his main focus. Everything else should fall into place after that.

Paul Casey (-6) — The ultimate sleeper, Casey always seems to hang around leaderboards. Sneaky long off the tee, Casey man-handled Erin Hills on Thursday to get within one of Fowler's seemingly untouchable early mark. Short game can be Casey's downfall, but he looks poised for a big week.

Brooks Koepka (-5) — A thunderous masher off the tee, Koepka plays his best golf in the majors. The former Florida State star still needs to win a major to cement his status among the world's elite, but this long, open course sets up beautifully for his free-flowing nature. Koepka is also an underrated putter. The short stick could be his most important club this week.

Tommy Fleetwood (-5) — Fleetwood is another 20-something with serious game. The Englishman has enjoyed a breakout season due to a revamped swing and approach. You may not have heard of him yet, but Fleetwood is a dangerous player that should stick around this week.

Brian Harman (-5) — The diminutive left-handed golfer also turned in a bogey-free round Thursday. Fresh off a win at the Wells Fargo Championship, his second on Tour, Harman looks poised to take the next step in his career. Though he is not among the longest hitters on Tour, Harman has a great iron game and putting stroke, which could make him tough to beat if he hangs around the first page of the leaderboard.





Others in contention:

Xander Schauffele (-6)



Patrick Reed (-4)



Marc Leishman (-4)



Adam Hadwin (-4)



Kevin Na (-4)



Jamie Lovemark (-3)



J.B. Holmes (-3)



Lee Westwood (-3)



Andrew Johnston (-3)



Si Woo Kim (-3)



Bernd Wiesberger (-3)



Sergio Garcia (-2)