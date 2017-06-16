Juve express condolences after fan dies following Champions League stampede

Juventus have expressed their condolences after it was confirmed a fan that was injured during a stampede at a Champions League final fan zone in Turin has died.

It was reported that over 1,500 fans were hurt after a stampede was triggered by a crowd watching the Bianconeri's 4-1 loss to Real Madrid on June 3.

The releasing of firecrackers sparked panic as supporters watched the showpiece on giant screens in the Piazza San Carlo in the city, and it was confirmed on Thursday that fan Erika Pioletti has passed away.

And Juve paid their respects via a statement on the club's official website.

"Juventus Football Club would like to express its sincere condolences for the death of Erika," the Italian champions said in a statement.

"The events that took place in Turin and the city's victims of the tragedy on 3 June remain in the hearts and minds of all involved with the club."



Video footage emerged showing fans rushing forward and leaping over railings to escape an incident that occurred further back in the square.

It has been claimed that many became frightened that the loud bangs could have been as a result of a terrorist attack in the square.

It has also been reported that a railing at the top of a stairwell leading to an underground car park gave way, causing people to run to safety.