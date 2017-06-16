Chris Robshaw will return from injury for England's second Test with Argentina, while fellow back-row forward Sam Underhill is set to make his international debut.

Robshaw returns for England, Underhill to make debut

An ankle injury kept Robshaw out of last weekend's opening Test in San Juan, which England won 38-34 courtesy of a sensational last-gasp try from Denny Solomona.

However, the former skipper has been passed fit to start in Santa Fe on Saturday as Eddie Jones' side aim to wrap up a 2-0 series win in the absence of a host of players who are on British and Irish Lions duty in New Zealand.

Highly rated youngster Underhill is also included in England's XV after recovering from injury, while Piers Francis starts at inside centre after coming off the bench last time out.

Tom Curry drops out of the matchday squad, while Mark Wilson and Alex Lozowski have to settle for places on the bench. Solomona will also begin the game among the replacements once again, with Marland Yarde and Jonny May retained on the wings.

Head coach Jones said: "It is great to welcome back Chris Robshaw into the squad. He would have been disappointed to miss the first Test but has worked hard to be ready for this weekend.

"Robbo has been one of England’s best players over the last two years and he will add a lot of experience and work rate into our back row.

"It will also be exciting to see Sam Underhill make his debut too having been unfortunate not to play last week because of injury.

"Despite missing 30 players on this tour, we set out to win the series 2-0. It would be a fantastic achievement for this young and talented squad to do that. On Saturday we want to finish the season and the halfway point of a four-year World Cup programme on a real high."

England team to face Argentina: Mike Brown, Marland Yarde, Henry Slade, Piers Francis, Jonny May, George Ford, Danny Care; Ellis Genge, Dylan Hartley (captain), Harry Williams, Charlie Ewels, Joe Launchbury, Chris Robshaw, Sam Underhill, Nathan Hughes.

Replacements: Jack Singleton, Matt Mullan, Will Collier, Nick Isiekwe, Mark Wilson, Jack Maunder, Alex Lozowski, Denny Solomona.