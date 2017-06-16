Controversy as Scotland claim historic victory over Zimbabwe

Scotland claimed their first 50-over win against a Test-playing nation in a rain-affected first ODI with Zimbabwe in Edinburgh on Thursday, prevailing by 26 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis method as Malcolm Waller was controversially caught out.

Record run-scorer Kyle Coetzer's 109 put the hosts in a strong position at The Grange, while Craig Wallace and Michael Leask shone lower down the order with respective knocks of 58 and 59 as Scotland finished on 317-6, posting their second-highest score against a full member nation to set the tourists a challenging target.

Sikandar Raza's run out, which left Zimbabwe on 107-4, was the last action before a lengthy rain delay, with Zimbabwe returning to a revised target of 299 from 43 overs.

They promptly slumped to 193-8 and, though Waller struck 92 off 62 balls, his dismissal in the 41st over effectively ended the tourists' hopes.

However, Waller's exit came amid controversy as he claimed fielder Chris Sole had stepped over the boundary rope when taking a catch, with replays appearing to indicate that may well have been the case.