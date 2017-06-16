While scrolling down the U.S. Open leaderboard Thursday, you might have noticed a familiar name just inside red figures.

U.S. Open 2017: Davis Love IV shoots 1 under in Round 1 with famous father as caddie

Davis Love IV, son of last year's U.S. Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III, shot a 1-under 71 Thursday in his pro debut with his famous father on his bag.

Love IV, who goes by "Dru" Love, finished his opening round with four birdies and three bogeys.

"I couldn't really get settled in for nine holes. I just never really felt comfortable, little nervous, excited," Love IV said after his round. "Anxious more than anything. I just had a great time. I learned a lot about myself, lot about my game. I'm a tad disappointed with 71 but for my first round in a major, I'll take it, and try to go to the range and improve on what didn't go right today, and see if we can't get there tomorrow."

Birdies dropped in abundance early in Round 1, as Erin Hills lost some of its bite with heavy rain fall leading into the week. The wind also stayed down, which allowed players to bomb it off the tee with little consequence.

Despite the low scores, Love IV still found the greens difficult.

"The course is playing — I thought it was pretty easy this morning," Love IV said. "Not easy, but easier than I expected. The greens jumped up in speed. I think they were a lot faster than I imagined they would be. I blew a few five, six, eight feet by. I had a three-putt on nine I'm really upset about. But they were fast. The greens were very fast."

Love IV, who recently finished his career at Alabama, earned a spot in the U.S. Open field as an alternate in a sectional qualifier in Georgia.

While Love IV ended his round in good position, he still found a few areas of his game that needs improvement throughout the rest of the week.

"I don't really get committed to my targets as well as I need to," Love IV said. "Those are big fairways, there is a lot of stuff to aim at. There are people moving all over the place, and golf carts moving, you know, I'm going to try to stay a little more focused.

"I tend to look around a little bit too much and not stay dialed in on my targets. I hit some really poor drives today and I was able to salvage some pars out of, unfortunately a few bogeys. I just kind of got it dialed in a little bit. I think a little bit of that was the excitement, looking around, trying to take it all in."

Depending on the weather, Love IV may have to shoot around par again Friday to make the cut. Either way, this week will be special for him and his father.