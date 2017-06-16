Paris Saint-Germain have an ideal chance to make an early statement as they bid to wrestle the Ligue 1 title back from Monaco in 2017-18.

Ligue 1 fixtures: Emery's PSG can make early statement

The French top flight's fixtures were announced on Thursday, a month after Monaco ended a 17-year wait for league glory and deny PSG a fifth straight crown.

Emery is under pressure to deliver the title this season and has a great opportunity to make a fast start and ensure it is his side, not Leonardo Jardim's, who build the early momentum.

With a home opener against promoted side Amiens, PSG do not face a team that finished inside the top seven in their first five games.

Their first big test comes at home to Lyon on September 17, while they face back-to-back games against Marseille and last season's third-place finishers Nice in October.

The opening league meeting against Monaco is away on November 26, with the return match coming on a potentially decisive matchday 33 on April 15.

If they are in with a title chance going into the final weeks of the season, a run-in that reads Guingamp (home), Amiens (away), Rennes (home) and Caen (away) looks positive.



PSG's 2017-18 Ligue 1 fixtures in full:

