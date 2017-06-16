News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Sicily in hot water over nasty Selwood knee
Sicily in hot water over nasty Selwood knee

Ligue 1 fixtures: Emery's PSG can make early statement

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Paris Saint-Germain have an ideal chance to make an early statement as they bid to wrestle the Ligue 1 title back from Monaco in 2017-18.

Ligue 1 fixtures: Emery's PSG can make early statement

Ligue 1 fixtures: Emery's PSG can make early statement

The French top flight's fixtures were announced on Thursday, a month after Monaco ended a 17-year wait for league glory and deny PSG a fifth straight crown.

Emery is under pressure to deliver the title this season and has a great opportunity to make a fast start and ensure it is his side, not Leonardo Jardim's, who build the early momentum.

With a home opener against promoted side Amiens, PSG do not face a team that finished inside the top seven in their first five games.

Their first big test comes at home to Lyon on September 17, while they face back-to-back games against Marseille and last season's third-place finishers Nice in October.

The opening league meeting against Monaco is away on November 26, with the return match coming on a potentially decisive matchday 33 on April 15.

If they are in with a title chance going into the final weeks of the season, a run-in that reads Guingamp (home), Amiens (away), Rennes (home) and Caen (away) looks positive.


PSG's 2017-18 Ligue 1 fixtures in full:


05/08/2017 – PSG v Amiens

12/08/2017 – Guingamp v PSG

19/08/2017 – PSG v Toulouse

26/08/2017 – PSG v Saint-Etienne

09/09/2017 – Metz v PSG

17/092017 – PSG v Lyon

23/09/2017 – Montpellier v PSG

30/09/2017 – PSG v Bordeaux

14/10/2017 – Dijon v PSG

22/10/2017 – Marseille v PSG

28/10/2017 – PSG v Nice

04/11/2017 – Angers v PSG

18/11/2017 – PSG v Nantes

26/11/2017 – Monaco v PSG

29/11/2017 – PSG v Troyes

02/12/2017 – Strasbourg v PSG

09/12/2017 – PSG v Lille

16/12/2017 – Rennes v PSG

20/12/2017 – PSG v Caen

13/01/2018 – Nantes v PSG

17/01/2018 – PSG v Dijon

21/01/2018 – Lyon v PSG

27/01/2018 – PSG v Montpellier

03/02/2018 – Lille v PSG

10/02/2018 – Toulouse v PSG

17/02/2018 – PSG v Strasbourg

25/02/2018 – PSG v Marseille

03/03/2018 – Troyes v PSG

10/03/2018 – PSG v Metz

17/03/2018 – Nice v PSG

01/04/2018 – PSG v Angers

07/04/2018 – Saint-Etienne v PSG

15/04/2018 – PSG v Monaco

21/04/2018 – Bordeaux v PSG

28/04/2018 – PSG v Guingamp

06/05/2018 – Amiens v PSG

12/05/2018 – PSG v Rennes

19/05/2018 – Caen v PSG

Back To Top