Baseball Hall of Fame rejects Pete Rose's latest bid

Pete Rose's chances of making the Baseball Hall of Fame might very well have been dashed for good.

The Hall of Fame on Thursday confirmed a Los Angeles Times report that it had rejected yet another plea from Rose in December. According to a release from the Hall, its Board of Directors had a conference call to determine whether it should eliminate the clause in its rules that says anyone on MLB's permanently ineligible list cannot be considered for election.

After what it called "extensive discussion," the board ratified the existing rule, thus closing yet another door on the 76-year-old Hit King in his decades-long quest for a spot in Cooperstown.



Here's the @baseballhall statement on the sun rising... I mean, Pete Rose's latest attempt at the Hall pic.twitter.com/hRWQ9utMB2

— C. Trent Rosecrans (@ctrent) June 15, 2017



When Rob Manfred took over as commissioner in 2015, he said he'd be open to letting Rose state his case, and that did indeed happen. But Manfred denied Rose's appeal in December 2015, saying he continued to have concerns that reinstating him would open the door for direct involvement in the game again. Manfred made it clear at the time that he was ruling based solely on potential jeopardy to the integrity of the game if Rose were reinstated, saying Rose's Hall of Fame candidacy should be discussed "in a different forum."

With no movement from the MLB end, Rose had hoped the Hall would decouple itself from the "permanently ineligible" clause — a move that also could have cleared a path for Joe Jackson's eventual induction.

Now that his appeal on that front has been rejected, it's difficult to see a path forward aside from a change of heart by Manfred that would involve some sort of partial reinstatement from the banned list.