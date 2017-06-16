Son Heung-min will undergo surgery on his fractured arm on Friday and could miss a large part of Tottenham's pre-season preparations for the 2017-18 Premier League campaign.

Son a doubt for start of Premier League season

The forward sustained the injury during South Korea's World Cup qualifier with Qatar on Tuesday, Son leaving the field after landing heavily on his arm in the 34th minute in Doha.

Son – who scored 21 goals in 47 appearances last term – underwent further assessments with the national team and Tottenham have confirmed those scans have revealed a fracture of his forearm.

He will have an operation to correct the problem on Friday, with Spurs medical staff keeping a close eye on him in the hope he will be able to have some match action before the start of the Premier League.

Tottenham begin their pre-season against Paris Saint-Germain on July 23 as part of the International Champions Cup, before matches against Roma and Manchester City in the same competition.