DeAndre Hopkins chimes in on Texans QB battle

According to Texans wideout DeAndre Hopkins, there is no battle for the starting quarterback gig in Houston. That job, Hopkins says, belongs to Tom Savage.

“He deserves that role,” Hopkins said Wednesday (via ESPN.com). “He has earned it, not just from playing, but from the chemistry he has built in the locker room with everybody.”

Though it’s hard to convince just about anyone that Savage has more upside than former Clemson QB and first-round pick DeShaun Watson, Hopkins (another Clemson product) touts the familiarity Savage has with the Texans locker room as the what separates him this offseason.

"The teams you see winning championships are teams that are close, not just on the field but off the field," Hopkins said. "You look at teams that won championships and you look at the players, and you can tell they're not just teammates, they're friends as well."

Hopkins told reporters Watson "has it" mentally but needs to prove himself on the field and in pads before defining him as a QB.



Savage played in three games last season, completing 63 percent of his passes for 588 yards and no touchdowns. Head coach Bill O’Brien has given the veteran an early vote of confidence, but it’s likely just a matter of time before Watson takes over the offense.