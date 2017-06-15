My birth occurred on a summer day more than a little while ago in the maternity ward of a Pittsburgh hospital. The professional sports teams from my native city started winning championships not long afterward.

Lifetime of championships: Ranking my affection for Pittsburgh's title-winning teams

Some Chicago Cubs fans lived their entire lives without seeing a World Series title. In my lifetime, pro teams from Pittsburgh have won 14: three by the Pirates, five by the Penguins, six by the Steelers.

I grew up in Pittsburgh and began my career there, but it since has taken me to Memphis, Cincinnati and now Indianapolis. The one thing that hasn’t changed, as we saw Sunday with the Penguins defeating Nashville to claim the 2017 Stanley Cup, is that teams from Pittsburgh win titles.

I appreciate that now more than I necessarily did as a teenager growing up in the City of Champions. I have never been fortunate enough to be in the building when one of them clinched a title, but after watching nearly all the big games the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates have played, this is how all those champions rank in my affections:

1. Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008 Super Bowl

Why them: The Steelers of the 2008 season played one of the most insanely difficult schedules the league has ever seen, and just about every game — particularly down the stretch run — reflected this. They outlasted the San Diego Chargers by the score of 11-10, a number never before recorded in the NFL. They defeated the Dallas Cowboys on an overtime pick-six by Deshea Townsend. They beat Baltimore on the road with a last-gasp touchdown pass that Santonio Holmes barely squeezed over the goal line. Through all of that, they won the AFC North by a single game. In the Super Bowl, they blew a big lead and had to concoct a game-winning drive inside the final two minutes.

Watched the Super Bowl: In my Cincinnati family room, on the floor in front of the fireplace, with my wife periodically heading upstairs to escape the pressure.

2. Pittsburgh Penguins, 2017 Stanley Cup

Why them: Nearly everything was positioned against this Penguins team. No team had repeated as champion since the 1997/1998 Detroit Red Wings. No team ever had won without a defenseman who’d at least received Norris Trophy votes. Despite finishing with the second-best record in the league, the NHL’s weird playoff format forced the Pens to go through the No. 4 and No. 1 seeds just to make the conference finals. The Penguins’ injury list included a goaltender, Matt Murray, hurt in warmups for the first game of the first playoff series as well as their lone Norris-qualify defenseman, Kris Letang, who didn’t play the final four months because of neck surgery.

Watched Game 6: Period 1 in my Indianapolis family room, the rest on my bedroom TV because my wife gets up early for work. She hid behind a pillow as the Pens killed off four penalties.

3. Pittsburgh Pirates, 1971 World Series

Why them: This was the first real experience I had with what would become a lifelong habit, as it has turned out. Like many of my generation, baseball was the first sport I loved, and Roberto Clemente was the first athlete I idolized. Some of the remarkable things about that World Series: watching several innings of Game 3 on a black-and-white TV in my grade school and being the only one of my friends who passed on a trip to our high school’s Saturday afternoon football game to stay home and watch Game 6. The Elizabeth Forward football team got smashed; the Pirates lost a tough one but controlled the clincher the following day.

Watched Game 7: In my parents’ family room, with my father, mother and some of my siblings. When it was over, a neighbor’s dad drove us downtown to be a part of the celebration. That was wild for a kid my age.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1974 Super Bowl

Why them: The Steelers were the NFL’s Chicago Cubs when I was a boy. I rooted for the Vikings in the 1970 season because there wasn’t much reason to worry about the Steelers. But then Franco Harris arrived, and the franchise turned, and in their third year of really trying they at last broke through to the Super Bowl. I remember being angered by a Super Bowl IX position comparison in — yessir — The Sporting News that suggested the Vikings had an advantage at running back with Chuck Foreman over Harris. Franco wound up setting a Super Bowl rushing record and winning MVP.

Watched the Super Bowl: In my parent’s living room, on a black-and-white TV, because my dad hosted some of his work friends for a Super Bowl party surrounding the good TV. It was the first time — one of the only times — I saw him "overserved."

5. Pittsburgh Steelers, 2005 Super Bowl

Why them: My connection with the team deepened after being forced to leave Pittsburgh to continue my career when my newspaper, The Pittsburgh Press, closed at the end of 1992. The convention in the journalism business is to lose one’s fandom when functioning as a sportswriter. That’s certainly essential in regards to the teams one covers, but it may be a mistake otherwise. I began caring more about the Steelers upon moving to Memphis, and then Cincinnati, and from there I watched the heartbreak of 1994, 1997, 2001 and 2004 — all teams that could have made the Super Bowl, as well as the loss to superior Cowboys in the 1995 game that the Steelers nearly stole. I got to attend the wild-card game in Cincinnati and still am amazed the Steelers could pull the divisional round upset on the road at Indianapolis.

Watched the Super Bowl: In my Cincinnati family room with my wife. She made it to the very end. (But she bailed on that Indy game after Jerome Bettis' late fumble and didn't see the Colts’ Mike Vanderjagt gack the potential game-tying field goal).

6. Pittsburgh Penguins, 2009 Stanley Cup

Why them: The arrival of Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby a few years earlier reignited a slightly dormant interest in hockey and the Penguins. It was just harder to follow them from afar. After leaving Pittsburgh, I’d watch playoff games on ESPN, but after the league parted with that network my cable system didn’t get Versus. Then Versus became available in time for the short 2007 playoff appearance and the six-game Stanley Cup Final loss to Detroit the following year. By 2009, my wife and I were hooked. A planned trip to Chicago to see a U.S. World Cup qualifier conflicted with the Stanley Cup Final, so we watched Game 4 at Mother Hubbard’s sports bar. With Game 5 played at the same time as the USA-Honduras game we attended, we refused to watch TV in our hotel or listen to the radio on the drive back to Cincinnati so we could watch a DVR recording of Pens-Wings. That was a waste; the Pens got blasted, 5-0.

Watched Game 7: In my Cincinnati family room, with my wife next to me and my cat, Penny, on my lap. At least, he was there until Max Talbot scored the opening goal. When I shouted "Max!", Penny jumped down and didn’t return. As the tension built while the Penguins tried to protect a one-goal lead in the final minutes, he slowly crept up the stairs and hid at the top until the game was over.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1975 Super Bowl

Why them: It was beginning to feel like this team might win every Super Bowl until the end of time. I used to be disappointed on the rare occasions the Steelers managed a long kick or punt return because I so enjoyed watching them take apart opponents from scrimmage.

Watched the Super Bowl: With my brother and my friend Dave Plum, in Dave’s den.

8. Pittsburgh Penguins, 2016 Stanley Cup

Why them: There were so many magical moments on the way to this championship: overtime goals by Patrick Hornqvist, Nick Bonino, Conor Sheary, and the cup-winning beauty by Kris Letang. What’s weird is it always felt like the Penguins were the superior team to each of their four playoff opponents, and yet it took seven overtime games to survive the four playoff rounds compared to only four in this year’s struggle to 16 wins.

Watched Game 6: In my Indianapolis family room, with my wife handling the pressure beautifully.

9. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1978 Super Bowl

Why them: The game against the Dallas Cowboys was one of the best Super Bowls ever, featuring Jackie Smith’s dropped touchdown pass and a dominant performance by Steelers QB Terry Bradshaw. That was the third Super Bowl victory in five years. It was starting to feel like the game was on the schedule.

Watched the Super Bowl: With my then-girlfriend Susie and her family in their basement game room.

10. Pittsburgh Penguins, 1991 Stanley Cup

Why them: Unlike peers who grew up in Western Pennsylvania at the same time and became sports journalists — Gerry Dulac and Dave Molinari of the Post-Gazette, Mark Madden of WXDX-FM, Tom McMillan, who is a VP with the Penguins — hockey was not an enormous part of my sports culture even though the Penguins were right there. My brother played basketball, and watching him high school and college led to my obsession with that game. So I didn’t totally grasp Mario Lemieux’s greatness at first. Watching them on an every-other-night basis during these playoffs led me to understand the game better and to care more deeply about the Penguins’ results.

Watched Game 6: In the basement game room of my townhouse in South Fayette (Pa.) Township. But I got to attend Game 1 against the Minnesota North Stars to help with the Press’ coverage.

11. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1979 Super Bowl

Why them: I was a sophomore in college during this season, attending school right across the bridge from Three Rivers Stadium. My mistake that year: I probably should have tried to pick up an unwanted ticket outside Three Rivers Stadium now and then. I was lucky that my close friend Nick’s father had season tickets and we got to see a Monday night game.

Watched the Super Bowl: By myself in my parent’s family room. Everyone close to me was invited to a party. I loved watching them win the game, but it wasn’t my happiest memory.

12. Pittsburgh Penguins, 1992 Stanley Cup

Why them: This was a difficult time, personally. The team went through its most important playoff rounds without the city having daily newspaper coverage; the strike that led to the closing of The Pittsburgh Press started in mid-May. The Penguins provided a welcome distraction as that unfolded, but it also was weird to know that we couldn’t give the team the attention it warranted. This was the last championship Pittsburgh won before I had to leave town.

Watched Game 4: In my townhouse game room, not long before we sold that place to move into a "forever home" we'd have to leave four months later.

13. Pittsburgh Pirates, 1979 World Series

Why them: I’ll confess: At this point, winning championships had become so routine. Yes, I was young and kind of stupid. I was a college kid who didn’t realize winning titles would not be an annual occurrence. But I did get to attend Game 5 with my brother, with the Pirates down to Baltimore in the Series 3-1. We went expecting a funeral; Jim Rooker and Bert Blyleven gave the team life and a 7-1 victory. The Pirates won the final two games to clinch the franchise’s most recent championship.

Watched Game 7: This is a sad story. I bought tickets to a Kenny Loggins concert without knowing the date would conflict with the World Series finale. I took a date to the show and missed nearly all the game, including Willie Stargell’s game-winning home run. Before starting his encore, Loggins told us the Pirates were winning; and my date said it was OK to leave. We walked back through the deserted Pittsburgh streets — only saw police preparing for a possible celebration — and watched the final innings at her dorm.

14. Pittsburgh Pirates, 1960 World Series

Why them: I was an infant when Bill Mazeroski hit his home run over the left field wall at Forbes Field. Although I naturally have no memory of what occurred, Maz’s homer became part of the culture of my childhood. I wonder if that still happens today, if Pittsburgh kids who were babies in 2009 — and are reveling in the Penguins’ back-to-back Stanley Cups — look at Talbot as a hero for his two Game 7 goals. I know this: That home run still means something to me, even though I’m no longer a Pirates fan and baseball has fallen toward the bottom of my sports priorities. Every sports fan should be blessed with such a "memory."

Watched Game 7: No idea.